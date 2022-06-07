RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth blog posts - page 14

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

one year renewal rates
How many subscribers should you expect after one year?
Growth

How many subscribers should you expect after one year?

Average retention rates at the end of one year

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

September 07, 2022

App Store payments and revenue reporting
Understanding App Store Payments and Revenue Reporting
Growth

Understanding App Store Payments and Revenue Reporting

A chat with Ariel Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Appfigures

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 31, 2022

scale your app marketing team from scratch
Scaling App Marketing Teams from Scratch
Growth

Scaling App Marketing Teams from Scratch

The top app's CMO shares brand marketing strategies in a post-IDFA world

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 25, 2022

does Apple keep its commission
Does Apple Keep its Commission After You Refund a Purchase?
Growth

Does Apple Keep its Commission After You Refund a Purchase?

We did a little sleuthing and here's our answer

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 16, 2022

Renewal rates of monthly vs annual subscriptions
How Subscription Duration Impacts Renewal Rates
Growth

How Subscription Duration Impacts Renewal Rates

We analyzed 10,000+ apps to find out

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

August 16, 2022

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
ASA campaigns
Growth

How do I measure Apple Search Ads campaigns?

Tracking, charting, and analyzing your ASA campaigns

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

August 11, 2022

Subscription App Growth Metrics
Growing a Consumer Subscription App
Growth

Growing a Consumer Subscription App

How subscription apps can use metrics to grow strategically

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 03, 2022

Average renewal rates for in-app subscriptions
What’s a Good Monthly Renewal Rate?
Growth

What’s a Good Monthly Renewal Rate?

We analyzed 10,000+ apps to find out

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

August 02, 2022

reduce churn
How a Membership Mindset Can Help Reduce Churn
Growth

How a Membership Mindset Can Help Reduce Churn

Robbie Kellman Baxter on finding super users, subscription fatigue, and more

David Barnard

David Barnard

July 27, 2022

50 Tips from a Solo Developer
50 actionable tips to grow your subscription app
Growth

50 actionable tips to grow your subscription app

Zach Shakked shares everything he's learned from the past 8 years

Zach Shakked

Zach Shakked

June 28, 2022

Darkroom
Subscriptions reshape Darkroom app’s success story
Growth

Subscriptions reshape Darkroom app’s success story

Learn how to create a financially viable business with the award-winning app

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 27, 2022

The ultimate guide to Apple Search Ads best practices
The ultimate guide to Apple Search Ads best practices
Growth

The ultimate guide to Apple Search Ads best practices

Why it's a channel worth exploring to grow your app

Thomas Petit

Thomas Petit

June 07, 2022

