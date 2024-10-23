RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

RevenueCat blog - page 2

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Follow for updates:
“A big market is great only if you can take a substantial share of it” — Patrick Falzon, The App Shop
Growth

“A big market is great only if you can take a substantial share of it” — Patrick Falzon, The App Shop

On the podcast: estimating the revenue potential of an app, crafting an exit strategy, and why LTV is such a terrible metric.

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 11, 2024

Effective testing strategies for low-traffic apps
Effective testing strategies for low-traffic apps
Growth

Effective testing strategies for low-traffic apps

Is A/B testing off the table? Let’s rethink experimentation.

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

December 10, 2024

The Essential Guide to Paywalls for Subscription Apps
The essential guide to paywalls for subscription apps
Growth

The essential guide to paywalls for subscription apps

Why your paywall may be costing you subscribers (and how to fix it)

Michal Parizek

Michal Parizek

December 05, 2024

The beginner's guide to Apple win-back offers
The beginner’s guide to Apple win-back offers
Growth

The beginner’s guide to Apple win-back offers

Bring back lapsed customers with Apple win-back offers and RevenueCat

Pınar Güler

Pınar Güler

December 03, 2024

New Sub Club podcast episode with V1 Sports' Alex Prasad
How a Golf App Doubled Revenue with Bold Bets — Alex Prasad, V1 Sports
Growth

How a Golf App Doubled Revenue with Bold Bets — Alex Prasad, V1 Sports

Why simplifying monetization transformed V1 Sports’ business

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 27, 2024

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Growth

The 4 must-have lifecycle marketing campaigns to optimize revenue

How subscription apps turn engagement into sustainable revenue

Vahe Baghdasaryan

Vahe Baghdasaryan

November 20, 2024

The #RCGrowthChallenge: Win a $15k budget & 3 months of hands-on support from Steve P. Young
Company

The #RCGrowthChallenge: Win a $15k budget & 3 months of hands-on support from Steve P. Young

Announcing, the #RCGrowthChallenge 2024

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 18, 2024

Handle Apple Refund Requests Automatically
We now handle Apple refund requests automatically: How Dipsea’s refund rate dropped 36%
Company

We now handle Apple refund requests automatically: How Dipsea’s refund rate dropped 36%

A smarter way to manage refunds and protect your bottom line.

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

November 14, 2024

Cancellation flow best practices: Letting users go the right way
Cancellation flow best practices: Letting users go the right way
Growth

Cancellation flow best practices: Letting users go the right way

With examples from Peloton, Audible, Strava and more

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

November 14, 2024

Subscribe to our newsletter

New Sub Club podcast episode with Joseph Choi
“With TikTok, good quality content can go viral from scratch.” — Joseph Choi, Viral App Founders
Growth

“With TikTok, good quality content can go viral from scratch.” — Joseph Choi, Viral App Founders

How apps can leverage TikTok’s discovery power with viral content, micro-influencers, and shareable features.

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 13, 2024

“As seen on TV is a real thing, as seen on Instagram isn’t” — Ryan Beck, Pray.com
Growth

“As seen on TV is a real thing, as seen on Instagram isn’t” — Ryan Beck, Pray.com

The risk of ad creative concentration, how to reach older high-value demographics, and why the ultimate KPI is revenue.

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 30, 2024

How we redesigned Five Minute Journal’s onboarding to boost ARPU by 20%
How Applica redesigned Five Minute Journal’s onboarding to boost ARPU by 20%
Growth

How Applica redesigned Five Minute Journal’s onboarding to boost ARPU by 20%

How an onboarding experiment, designed by Applica, using the Jobs-to-be-Done framework helped improve engagement and revenue

Jason Gossett

Jason Gossett

October 23, 2024

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study