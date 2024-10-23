What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API
Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.
Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.
On the podcast: estimating the revenue potential of an app, crafting an exit strategy, and why LTV is such a terrible metric.
Is A/B testing off the table? Let’s rethink experimentation.
Why your paywall may be costing you subscribers (and how to fix it)
Bring back lapsed customers with Apple win-back offers and RevenueCat
Why simplifying monetization transformed V1 Sports’ business
Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.Listen now
How subscription apps turn engagement into sustainable revenue
Announcing, the #RCGrowthChallenge 2024
A smarter way to manage refunds and protect your bottom line.
With examples from Peloton, Audible, Strava and more
How apps can leverage TikTok’s discovery power with viral content, micro-influencers, and shareable features.
The risk of ad creative concentration, how to reach older high-value demographics, and why the ultimate KPI is revenue.
How an onboarding experiment, designed by Applica, using the Jobs-to-be-Done framework helped improve engagement and revenue