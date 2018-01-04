RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth blog posts - page 19

How to communicate a price increase — and keep your best subscribers

Price hikes don’t have to mean mass churn. Here’s how to get timing, messaging, and customer trust right.

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

May 06, 2025

Apple's 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates
Apple’s 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates
Growth

Apple’s 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates

Apple’s fiscal calendar and payment dates are a mystery to most App Store developers. Not anymore!

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 20, 2020

Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020
Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020
Growth

Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020

Why billion dollar Personal SaaS businesses will be built in the coming decade.

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 17, 2019

Apple's New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working
Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working
Growth

Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working

A quick look at trial conversion data on iOS 13.

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 09, 2019

Subscribers Are Your True Fans
Subscribers Are Your True Fans
Growth

Subscribers Are Your True Fans

A Brief History of App Monetization

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 24, 2019

Subscription metrics: a guide for subscription apps
Subscription metrics: a guide for subscription apps
Growth

Subscription metrics: a guide for subscription apps

Measuring your subscriptions and understanding the mechanics behind them.

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

August 14, 2019

Growth

Where Does Revenuecat Fit In Your App?

There are many ways an app can integrate RevenueCat — read on to learn about three common architectures.

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

April 11, 2019

The Case for App Patronage
The Case for App Patronage
Growth

The Case for App Patronage

The boxed software model is dead.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 04, 2018

